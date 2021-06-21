Florida man guilty of killing girlfriend, disabled daughter

Oneal, who earlier in the trial cross-examined a sheriff's detective before heartily thanking him for adopting his son, on Monday stridently criticized the move, suggesting it had prejudiced his son against him.

“You are ready to believe my son, whose statements are conflicting all of a sudden, because he has been adopted by a detective who worked in this case,” he said to the jury. “He had no business being around him in an open and pending case.”

The detective testified he worked the night of the attack but was not involved in the investigation.

Prosecutors say Oneal wounded Barron with a shotgun, then beat her to death. They say he used a hatchet to kill his 9-year-old daughter and wounded his son, then 8, with a knife. The daughter had cerebral palsy and could not speak.

Oneal is also accused of setting the family's Tampa-area house on fire. The son survived and testified last week by remote video that he saw his father kill his sister with the hatchet and recalled his mother being shot. When questioned by Oneal, the boy told his father, “You stabbed me."