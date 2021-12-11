 Skip to main content
AP

Florida man arrested after body found floating in Gulf

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have arrested a 29-year-old man on manslaughter charges in connection to the death of an older man whose body was found floating offshore earlier this month in the Gulf of Mexico.

Clearwater police say Shane Dugan was on a boat with 48-year-old Lonnie Wilson on Dec. 3 when the two men began arguing. Detectives say that at some point during the fight Dugan threw Wilson overboard, news outlets reported.

Wilson's body was found the next day near Sand Key Park, just south of Clearwater Beach.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Dugan who could comment.

