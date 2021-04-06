Florida lawmakers plan $200M to clean, close leaky reservoir

Under the Florida Senate bill, once the money is approved, the Department of Environmental Protection would use competitive bidding to select a company to handle the shutdown of the site. The precise contours of that plan are not yet clear.

Glenn Compton, director of the ManaSota-88 environmental group, said nothing like this has ever been done in Florida before.

“Nobody can say exactly how it would be done. That remains to be seen,” Compton said. “How they cap this would be an engineering feat that has never before been done.”

Some ideas on the table include deep-well injection to send the water thousands of feet underground, but that comes with its own concerns about contamination.

As for the reservoir, Compton said there have been discussions of using fly ash, a byproduct of coal-burning power plants, which would eventually harden and prevent the reservoir from filling with water again.

There are about two dozen other sites in Florida containing about 1 billion tons of this phosphate production byproduct, officials have said.

“If we are destroying our environment, we are destroying our state,” Fried said. “We've got to make the environment our top priority.”

