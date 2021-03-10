Florida lawmakers debate political bias on college campuses

At a recent hearing in the Education Committee, Republican Sen. Ray Rodrigues, the sponsor of the Senate bill, recounted how students have told him they fear being ostracized for expressing conservatives views on campus. The lawmaker said he wants to know how widespread that sentiment might be. “I think we need to do the survey to ascertain that,” he said.

Republicans have struggled to gain a foothold among young people, a diverse demographic that is largely liberal on issues such as LGBTQ rights, gun control, legalizing marijuana and addressing climate change, according to a 2018 poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV.

According to the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, a group that promotes free speech on campuses, nine public universities in Florida have policies that limit protected expression or can be interpreted to restrict expression. For example, it said the University of Central Florida has a harassment policy against “offensive” actions toward particular people, but it does not specify what acts are considered “offensive.”