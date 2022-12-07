 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Florida lawmaker indicted, accused of fraud on virus loan

  • Updated
  • 0
Florida Lawmaker Fraud

FILE - Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee hearing in a legislative session on Jan. 13, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Harding has been indicted for defrauding a loan program offered by the federal government to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack - freelancer, FR121174 AP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida state Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal loan program intended to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors said Harding, 35, illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. He is being charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of false statements and two counts of illegal monetary transactions.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Harding, a Republican, became nationally know this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate. Critics called it the “Don't Say Gay” law.

People are also reading…

Harding did not immediately return an emailed request for comment. It is unclear if he has hired a lawyer.

A trial is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This is the coldest city in every state

This is the coldest city in every state

Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures — from very high in the summer to nail-bitingly cold in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Women sue Apple, claim AirTag helped exes stalk them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News