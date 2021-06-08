Florida judge favors pre-dawn partying in rowdy South Beach

Attorney Kendall Coffey, who represented the Clevelander, told the newspaper that the 2 a.m. policy won’t officially be revoked until he drafts an order for the city to review, which will then go to the judge for approval. Meanwhile, he said they hope the city won't enforce it in view of the judge's order.

The commission voted to add a citywide voter referendum to the November ballot that would make the restrictions permanent. A second vote is needed to put the issue on the ballot.

The judge ruled that the Clevelander, which has an outdoor bar along Ocean Drive, has a right to play music above ambient levels, but said the city and the hotel should reach an agreement about the noise levels.

“It is a very serious, widely respected venue, that has as a part of its brand outdoor entertainment,” Coffey said during the hearing. Without the outdoor party, he said, “there’s really no Clevelander as any kind of identifiable shape or form."

Coffey also said the Clevelander has been unfairly blamed for the behavior of some tourists. The 2 a.m. last call and noise limits would hurt the hotel’s bottom line, Coffey said. The closure of Ocean Drive to traffic as a COVID-19 emergency measure already hurts business, he said.

The judge didn't order Ocean Drive reopened, but encouraged the hotel and city to work on a plan to allow access for hotel guests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

