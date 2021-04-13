Florida House condemns Democratic Socialism in resolution

The resolution does not ban any political party or prevent political candidates, like Sanders, who identify as a democratic socialist from holding public office or seeking it.

Nevertheless, Democrats have bristled at being described as socialists.

“Social democracy is not socialism, and democratic socialism is not socialism — if it was, there wouldn't be the modifier. It implies that there is an element of democracy,” said Rep. Geller. “If this is just some kind of theatrical stunt, OK, pass it over us."

And the Republican-led House, along party lines, did exactly that in a lopsided 79-36 vote.

“Are you at all concerned that we are setting a terrible precedent here by cherry picking political parties for condemnation and candidates — as you mentioned, sitting U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who by the way, almost was the nominee for the Democratic Party in previous elections,” Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith asked the bill sponsor.

“No, I do not believe we are setting a dangerous precedent,” Fabricio replied.