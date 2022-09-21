BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30 miles north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Hernando County: The southbound lanes of I-75 at MM296 remain closed following an early morning crash involving several tractor trailers. Traffic is diverted at SR-50. pic.twitter.com/mWlgU56kMo— FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) September 21, 2022
The pileup began when one semitrailer clipped another while changing lanes, officials said. That forced other semis to brake, but one failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck and another one of the stopping semis.
The semi that failed to stop was filled with cases of the Silver Bullet beer.
Minor injuries were reported by the occupants of the pickup truck, the news release said.
The inside shoulder and travel lanes were opened to traffic by 8:30 a.m., and the rest of the roadway was reopened around noon, troopers said.
People are also reading…
- McCaffery explains video trolling Hawkeye coordinator
- Motorcyclist dead after multi-vehicle crash Thursday on I-380 near Evansdale
- Cedar Falls couples counselor cited for inappropriate text messages to a client
- Cedar Falls man arrested in Bremer County chase
- Petersen decisions: Payton to Louisville, Jadyn to Northern Iowa
- The Courier announces this year's 20 Under 40 winners
- One dead after car hits tree in Waterloo
- Sleeping man pulled from burning car
- Winter's wallop: 'Shivery, snowy' winter predicted for Midwest by Old Farmer's Almanac
- Bullets damage vehicle driving on Highway 63
- Developer of 'Jackpot Party Casino' embarks on new stage of life
- Man who died after crashing car into tree identified
- One person hurt in Waterloo shooting Sunday
- Cedar Falls Ghost Tour tickets are now available
- Monsignor Walter Brunkan, former Columbus principal, dies at 92
ALSO: Fascinated by the weather? Listen to the Across the Sky podcast
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Print Ads
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!