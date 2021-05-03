Florida governor signs law preempting local COVID edicts

“It feels like he’s spiking the ball on the 10-yard line,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, whose city is within a county that was among the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak. “He’s been following political ideology more than science during this whole pandemic.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman suggested that it was thanks to local governments that the death toll wasn't higher.

“To be clear, cities like St. Pete, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Miami Beach, saved Florida and the governor’s behind throughout this pandemic. Can you imagine if each city had been led by Ron DeSantis? How many lives would have been lost? What would our economy look like today?” Kriseman tweeted.

Even as DeSantis urged Floridians to get vaccinated, he has become a nationally prominent voice against mask mandates and other precautions that federal health officials have recommended in the continuing battle against the pandemic.

To date, more than 2.2 million Floridians have been infected with the disease. More than 35,000 have died, but in per capita deaths Florida has fared better than most states. It has seen 166 per 100,000 as compared with the highest rate, in New Jersey, of 287 per 100,000.