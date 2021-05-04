Florida governor sets election dates to fill US House seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A special primary election to fill the seat of the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings will be held in November, followed by a deciding general election two months later, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

Hastings, a Democrat from the Fort Lauderdale area, died April 6. He announced two years ago that he had pancreatic cancer.

At least seven Democrats and one Republican have said they will seek to fill the vacancy in the heavily Democratic district.

During a news conference in Miami, DeSantis announced that the primary would be held Nov. 2. Candidates who win their party's nomination would advance to a general election set for Jan. 11, 2022.

With a slim majority in Congress, there was some urgency among Democrats to fill the vacancy left by Hastings' death. One candidate recently filed a lawsuit seeking to force DeSantis to schedule the special election.