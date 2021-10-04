TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer, her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

DeSantis, 41, is the mother of the couple's three children, the youngest of whom was born after the governor took office in January 2019.

"As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will ... not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband's administration, advocating for people with mental health issues. She often appears with him, children in tow, at bill signings and other official events.

Republican and Democratic leaders put partisanship aside during an outpouring of support for Mrs. DeSantis on social media.

“As a #breastcancer survivor also diagnosed at 41 and a 14 year survivor, I’m wishing you the strength you need to fight and win this battle," Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said on Twitter. "The breast cancer survivor sisterhood knows no party. Please reach out if I can help in any way.”

The leading Democrats hoping to challenge Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, also tweeted their support.

“Here’s to a successful treatment and a speedy recovery. Almost every family has been touched in some way by cancer, and our hearts are with you in this fight. God bless," Crist said.

Likewise, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson, both Republicans, expressed their prayers for Mrs. DeSantis.

“The prayers of the entire Senate family are with our wonderful First Lady Casey DeSantis, Governor DeSantis and their entire family as they face this serious health challenge,” Simpson said.

