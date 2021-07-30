Florida coronavirus cases jump 50% as surge continues

DeSantis said his executive order barring mask mandates at schools will improve students' experience and make it easier for them to focus on learning.

“I have (three) young kids. My wife and I are not going to do the mask with the kids. We never have; we won’t. I want to see my kids smiling. I want them having fun,” DeSantis said at a news conference in southwest Florida a few hours before he signed the executive order. DeSantis is seeking reelection next year and has been positioning himself nationally for a possible 2024 presidential bid.

DeSantis also contended there is no evidence masks prevent outbreaks at schools, which is at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines recommending “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

His critics say his unwillingness to mandate mask wearing endangers the health of students and staff.

“We know that masks are a simple and effective way to help prevent virus spread, and from a medical perspective it makes absolutely zero sense to discourage their use,” said Dr. Bernard Ashby, head of Florida's progressive Committee to Protect Health Care. "DeSantis’ power grab will put the health of kids and teachers alike at risk.”