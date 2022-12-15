Florida cop treated for overdose after exposure to fentanyl in traffic stop

A Florida police officer is expected to recover after her department says she was exposed to fentanyl on the job early Tuesday.

According to the Tavares Police Department, which patrols the city about 45 minutes northwest of Orlando, Officer Courtney Bannick stopped a driver around midnight. Inside the car and on the occupants were “various narcotics and paraphernalia,” the agency said on Facebook.

Bannick saw something rolled up in a dollar bill and barely opened it before noticing it was narcotics — then closed it quickly, authorities say. But just that brief exposure was enough to do damage and cause her to get sick.

A department spokeswoman confirmed the substance she was exposed to was the super-powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Medical authorities have said that incidental contact with fentanyl like this isn’t enough to enter the bloodstream and cause overdose symptoms.

Before taking the suspects to the Lake County Jail, Bannick keyed up on the radio, where she was heard “breathless and choking.”

A cop at the scene recognized that the officer’s voice “sounded different” and went over to check on her.

An “unresponsive” Bannick is quickly surrounded by police officers, one of whom grabs Narcan, the emergency medication used to treat an opioid overdose, and places it up her nostrils as she lies motionless.

“C’mon, stay with me,” pleads a colleague.

Emergency crews arrived after three doses of Narcan, and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In an update on Wednesday, Tavares police said that the officer was home recovering and eager to get back to work.

“I have done this 100 times before the same way. It only takes one time and a minimal amount,” Bannick said. “I’m thankful I wasn’t alone and had immediate help.”

Authorities add that the roadside footage may be tough to watch but is necessary in helping to show the danger of drugs.

“Officer Bannick followed all proper protocols in protecting herself against exposure (wearing gloves and utilizing Personal Protective Equipment), however with high winds and a potent narcotic, exposure still occurred, ultimately causing her to overdose,” the department said.

As for the people involved in the traffic stop, they are facing felony charges.

Photos: Once-standout DEA agent says war on drugs is 'unwinnable'