Florida congressional candidate says rival threatened life

Luna is a candidate again for the seat being vacated by Democrat Charlie Crist, who is running for governor. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Luna on Tuesday, just as he did in her unsuccessful 2020 campaign against Crist.

Olszewski testified Tuesday that she secretly recorded a phone call in June she initiated with Braddock in which he claimed the purported Russian-Ukrainian hit squad would respond quickly if he made a single phone call.

“I was shook. I actually, I had to catch my breath,” Olszewski testified via Zoom. “I never in my life had heard an actual threat like this.”

Olszewski, a nurse and single mother who is active in Republican politics, also said Braddock made veiled threats against her that mentioned her three children if she revealed what he said about Luna.

“It's scary. I didn't know what he's capable of and what he's done in the past,” she said. “He was very angry. If she would come close to winning, he said he would take her out.”

“His words were it would be close battle contact. That she wouldn't even see it coming because they would befriend her,” Olszewski said of the murder plan.