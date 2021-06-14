Florida city accidentally sells its water tower

Several days later, when Read went to the Hernando County Property Appraiser’s office to get an address for his new business location, he was told that the parcel he bought included the entire water tower site.

County official records show that a warranty deed, recorded May 14, then transferred the water tower site back to the city.

While Read acknowledged the city’s mistake to The Tampa Bay Times, he said he did not want to comment on the situation.

Council member Bell said he is happy that Read will get to redevelop the building, but he is not happy with the mistakes that were made. He said he believes the city lost needed parking in the deal.

“I don’t know where the blame falls here,” Bell said. “We’re council members and we rely on the city manager. We assume that he has done his due diligence.

“I’m unhappy that we lost control of our water tower but, No. 2, we also gave away a lot of parking with it,” Bell said, noting that city residents had been asking him if public parking would be lost and he gave them bad information that had been given to him.