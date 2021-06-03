Florida children's home pauses taking 'at-risk' kids

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida children's home that two children ran away from before engaging sheriff's deputies in a gun battle this week will stop accepting “at-risk" children, officials said.

The 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy left the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home near Deltona on Tuesday and broke into a house where they found guns and ammunition, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. They began firing on Volusia County Sheriff's deputies who were searching for them. Deputies finally shot and wounded the girl, who was reported to be in stable condition after surgery, the sheriff said.

“What the hell is the Department of Juvenile Justice doing? Sending these kids to places that can’t handle them,” a visibly angry Chitwood said. The girl had been in trouble various times over the past year, accused of stealing puppies and setting fires, the sheriff said.

Juvenile justice officials said in an email that the children's home they ran away from is not a part of its program. “When a youth is arrested in Florida, the courts determine whether or not they are held in secure detention or released into the community," the statement said.