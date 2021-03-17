Florida bill seeks to block trans athletes from girls' teams

Tuck used Allyson Felix as an example. Felix is the only woman to win six track and field gold medals in the Olympics.

“Allyson Felix is the fastest woman in the world... but yet the personal best in the 400 meters can be beaten by hundreds of high school boys,” Tuck said. “If we allow biological males to compete in athletic events against biological females, we may never see another Allyson Felix again.”

Democrats who opposed the bill said there wasn't an existing problem in Florida, and Tuck acknowledged she was unaware of any disputes about transgender students participating in female athletics.

Democratic Rep. Marie Paule Woodson said the bill is a dangerous piece of legislation that could lead to an attack on a group that is already vulnerable.

“Transgender have been ridiculed, they have been bullied, they are hated by so many, and if we're talking about love — loving each other — it should not be based on condition of who you are,” Woodson said. “This bill will only marginalize and demonize the transgender community.”