Florida beach town writes Amazon TV series to lure tourists

At other times, the settings feel natural, like the gay nightclub Blur or a tour of the colorful WhimzeyLand "bowling ball house" in an episode featuring a scavenger hunt. Even the countless gratuitous beach shots mostly feel believable.

"I'm watching something and I'm drawn into the show because of the story line, but also the places I'm seeing in front of me," said Steve Hayes, president of Visit St. Pete Clearwater, who noted that he and his wife frequently talked about visiting Wyoming while watching their favorite show, "Yellowstone."

While sometimes awkward, the characters in "Life's Rewards" refer to every destination in the scene by name. There were no fake dive bars or coffee shops.

"You start to build, 'Hey, this looks like a really cool place I want to visit,' and it's in the background," said Hayes. "It's not in the front where you want to go through and hit the fast-forward button."

It's too soon to gauge whether the series has impacted tourism, or even how widely it was viewed.

The hospitality industry was hit hard by the pandemic, and tourist towns are eager to seize on the new willingness to travel. That's put more pressure on destinations to market outside the box.