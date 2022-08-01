Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says damage to critical infrastructure is hampering efforts to help residents hit by massive flooding. More heavy rain arrived in the region where the death toll climbed to at least 26 Sunday.

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day, in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor says in a letter Sunday that the president “continues to feel well” and will keep on working from the executive residence.

Two bicyclists are dead in western Michigan after an SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of riders. They were on an endurance ride Saturday for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Authorities say a small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people.

In other developments, one of Ukraine’s richest men, a grain merchant, has been killed in what Ukrainian authorities say was a carefully targeted Russian missile strike on his home.

Former Philippine President Fidel Valdez Ramos, a U.S.-trained ex-general who saw action in the Korean and Vietnam wars and played a key role in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted a dictator, has died. He was 94.

The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday. The statement did not give the cause of death, but Russell was not well enough to present the NBA Finals MVP trophy in June due to a long illness. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years.

Relatives say Sunday that Nichelle Nichols, who broke ground for Black women acting on television as the beautiful, no-nonsense communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on the original “Star Trek” TV series, has died at the age of 89.

A ticket bought in a Chicago suburb has beaten the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14.

The summer box office showed signs of slowing down this weekend as the animated “DC League of Super-Pets” opened in theaters across North America. Studio estimates Sunday show the superhero spinoff about Superman’s dog earned $23 million from over 4,000 locations. That is slightly less than expected but enough to capture the first-place spot and knock Jordan Peele’s “Nope” into second place.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has riled Beijing, which claims the island as its own territory. Pelosi said in a statement she is leading a congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to discuss trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, security and democratic governance.

The House has passed legislation to revive a ban on certain semi-automatic guns. It's a response to the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed the bill forward Friday, but the legislation is likely to go nowhere in the Senate.

U.S. regulators say they are no longer considering authorizing second COVID-19 booster shots for all adults under 50 this summer. Instead the Food and Drug Administration said it will await revamped vaccines targeting the newest viral subvariants that are expected by September.

Hundreds of tourism projects nationwide are collectively getting about $2.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. The money has aided everything from a gas station expansion in California to new sports facilities in Georgia, and a culturally diverse music in Nashville, Tennessee.

Prices for gas, food and rent are soaring. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to the highest level since 2018. The U.S. economy has shrunk for two straight quarters. Economists are divided over whether a recession is looming. Need to save money? Making a budget, paying attention to your savings account and buying things second-hand can all help.

Country Music Hall of Famer Barbara Mandrell retired from music two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. The 73-year-old Grammy winner made a rare public appearance at the Opry's Saturday night show to celebrate her 50th anniversary of becoming an Opry member.

In this week's religion roundup, Pope Francis makes a historic trip to Canada indigenous community to apologize for past abuses of the church.

