Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that at least eight people have died from flooding in the state. He says property damage has been massive, with hundreds losing their homes.

A sweltering heat wave enveloped the Pacific Northwest and the forecasts show no sign of letting up. Portland could break a record for the length of the heat wave this week with near triple-digit temperatures predicted through Saturday.

The mayor of San Francisco announced a state of emergency Thursday over the growing number of monkeypox cases. The declaration allows officials to mobilize personnel and cut through red tape to get ahead of a public health crisis reminiscent of the AIDS epidemic that devastated San Francisco in the 1980s.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling a prison in a separatist eastern region that reportedly killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured after the fall of Mariupol in May. Russian-backed separatists said at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war died on Friday.

A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn Friday for the Mega Millions game.

In a rare press conference, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen portrayed the economic slowdown as positive for an economy returning to normal after the pandemic, a contrast to the Republicans' argument that it was an unabashed failure caused by Democratic policies rather than a world's complicated attempt to re-emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

In sports, the Orioles and Red Sox win and so do the Yankees as the MLB trading deadline looms, a controversial clause is taken out of Kyler Murray's contract extension, and Tony Finau remains on top of his game to share PGA's Rocket Mortgage lead.

The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession.

The decline in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession.

President Joe Biden declared the inflation-fighting deal Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck with holdout Sen. Joe Manchin a “godsend” for American families. Biden's remarks Thursday at the White House urged Congress to put politics aside and pass the $739 billion package.

Schumer rallied Democrats during a closed-door morning meeting and Manchin called the package a “win-win” at his own press briefing. An expansive agreement had eluded them for months.

Russian forces launched missile strikes Thursday on the Kyiv area and the northern Chernihiv region for the first time in weeks, in what a Ukrainian official said was revenge for the fierce resistance the Kremlin has faced after it invaded its neighbor.

“Jeopardy!” is giving itself two answers to the question of who gets to host the quiz show — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Bialik and Jennings have been serving as rotating hosts since Mike Richards exited the show amid controversy after a short tenure as the late Alex Trebek’s replacement.

Seven months after being fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo is reemerging into the public eye. A weekly YouTube video and podcast, dubbed “The Chris Cuomo Project,” debuted last week. In an interview with NewsNation host Dan Abrams, Cuomo revealed he will do a prime-time show for that fledgling cable network starting in the fall.

The Kremlin has warned that a possible prisoner swap with the United States involving American basketball star Brittney Griner needs to be negotiated quietly without fanfare. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan.

A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million in federal court over claims of racial discrimination. They say multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event.

More research suggests it's time to abandon the craze over vitamin D. Taking high doses of “the sunshine vitamin” doesn't reduce the risk of broken bones in generally healthy older Americans. That's according to a large study that tracked people given either high-dose vitamin D or dummy pills for five years.