Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage. Follow live updates.

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System.
Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, or Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has now moved online.
While the White House initially said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, President Joe Biden said "we don't know" and told reporters that he's directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.
The FBI did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
The stop order was lifted just before 9 a.m., but delays and cancellations are expected to snowball. Departure gates at major airports are filled with aircraft that had been ordered grounded for hours. More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. today, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.
More than 4,300 flights were delayed and more than 800 were cancelled by around 9:30 a.m.
The stop order by the FAA impacted almost all flights of shippers and passenger airlines.
Some medical flights could get clearance and the outage did not impact any military operations or the mobility of U.S. defense forces.
Biden addressed the FAA issue Wednesday before leaving the White House to accompany his wife to a medical procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside of Washington. He said he had just been briefed by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who told him they still had not identified what went wrong.
FILE - A Southwest Airlines passenger jet approaches Kansas City International Airport to land as geese fly overhead, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File
"I just spoke to Buttigieg. They don't know what the cause is. But I was on the phone with him about 10 minutes," Biden said. "I told him to report directly to me when they find out. Air traffic can still land safely, just not take off right now. We don't know what the cause of it is."
Buttigieg said in a tweet that he is in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation.
Delays and cancellations that began on East Coast quickly spread west, with disruptions at almost all major U.S. airports.
The FAA said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.
"We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now," the FAA said. "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected."
Julia Macpherson was on a United Airlines flight from Sydney to Los Angeles on Wednesday when she learned of possible delays.
"As I was up in the air I got news from my friend who was also traveling overseas that there was a power outage," said Macpherson, who was returning to Florida from Hobart, Tasmania. Once she lands in Los Angeles, she still has a connection in Denver on her flight to Jacksonville, Florida.
FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport, Dec. 28, 2022, in Phoenix.
AP Photo/Matt York, File
She said there have been no announcements on the flight about the FAA issue.
Macpherson said she had already experienced a delay in her travels because her original flight from Melbourne to San Francisco was canceled and she rebooked a flight from Sydney to Los Angeles.
Breakdowns in the NOTAM system appear to be rare.
John Cox, a former airline pilot and aviation safety expert, said there has been talk in the aviation industry for years about trying to modernize the NOTAM system, but he did not know the age of the servers that the FAA uses.
He couldn't say whether a cyberattack was possible.
"I've been flying 53 years. I've never heard the system go down like this," Cox said. "So something unusual happened."
According FAA advisories, the NOTAM system failed at 8:28 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday preventing new or amended notices from being distributed to pilots. The FAA resorted to a telephone hotline in an effort to keep departures flying overnight, but as daytime traffic picked up it overwhelmed the telephone backup system.
Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said the U.S. military flights were not impacted because the military has its own NOTAMS system separate from the FAA system and the military's system was not affected by the outage.
European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected.
Irish carrier Aer Lingus said services to the U.S. continue, and Dublin Airport's website showed that its flights to Newark, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles were running on schedule.
"Aer Lingus plan to operate all transatlantic flights as scheduled today," the carrier said in a prepared statement. "We will continue to monitor but we do not anticipate any disruption to our services arising from the technical issue in the United States."
This is just the latest headache for travelers in the U.S. who faced flight cancellations over the holidays amid winter storms and a breakdown with staffing technology at Southwest Airlines. They also ran into long lines, lost baggage, and cancellations and delays over the summer as travel demand roared back from the COVID-19 pandemic and ran into staffing cutbacks at airports and airlines in the U.S. and Europe.
The FAA said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.
Photos: Scenes from US airports as FAA temporarily grounds all flights
A traveler looks at a flight board with delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Patrick Semansky
A message board shows departures at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 11. 2023.
Nathan Ellgren
A video board shows flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Patrick Semansky
A display shows flights, many delayed, at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Seth Wenig
Travelers stand in the departures hall of Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Seth Wenig
A flight information screen at Chicago's Midway Airport reflects the flight delays stemming from a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration that brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
Steve Gasser of Chicago looks at flight information screen at Chicago's Midway Airport that reflects the flight delays stemming from a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration that brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Chicago. Gasser said his flight to Washington Dulles was delayed for about two hours but now is no longer on the screen.
Charles Rex Arbogast
A person looks at a video board showing flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Patrick Semansky
A video board shows flight delays at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Patrick Semansky
A person walks through the terminal as planes remain at gates at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Patrick Semansky
Passengers wait to depart Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays stemming from a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration has brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
Passengers check in at Southwest Airlines' self serve kiosks at Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays stemming from a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration has brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
Alejandro Zamora from Hammond Ind., and traveling to Orlando, Fla., checks in at a Southwest Airlines self serve kiosk at Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays stemming from a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration has brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
US airports with the most delays
US airports with the most delays
Frequent fliers and first-time passengers dread arriving at airports only to discover their flights have been delayed—or worse, canceled. Even a delay of one hour can throw a journey into disarray, causing passengers to miss connecting flights or the meetings they were flying out to catch in the first place.
There are five basic kinds of cancellations and delays for aircraft. Carrier delays are the fault of the airline and often the most frustrating for passengers, like inefficient loading and unloading, plane cleanings, fueling delays, or problems with maintenance and crew. Extreme weather delays refer to uncontrollable, dangerous weather that postpones or prevents an aircraft from taking off. National Airspace System delays are within the control of the NAS and include nonextreme weather, heavy airline traffic, or air traffic control issues. Late-arriving aircraft delays refer to flights arriving late, so the aircraft's next flight is similarly delayed. The last delay involves airport security, which causes big headaches when long lines (defined as waits lasting 30 minutes or longer), broken equipment, terminals, or concourse evacuation or reboarding due to a security breach causes a delay.
Some airports are better at working these kinks out before you make it through the security checkpoint than others. The
Bureau of Transportation Statistics collects data on where and why flights are taking off and arriving late. Stacker analyzed the data collected from August 2021 to July 2022 at the 241 U.S. airports with more than 1,000 flights a year to find those with the most delays. Airports are ranked by on-time performance, referring to flights that weren't canceled, diverted, or delayed for 15 minutes or more. Percentages are further given for the causes of each delay.
Booking a flight for your upcoming holiday vacation? Read on to see which airports you might want to avoid if you want your trip to get started on time.
Canva
#100. Richmond, Virginia: Richmond International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,746
- On-time performance: 76.64%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.5%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Imageforge // Shutterstock
#99. Little Rock, Arkansas: Bill and Hillary Clinton Nat Adams Field
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,273
- On-time performance: 76.59%
- Air carrier delay: 9.8%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 2.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Wasted Time R (talk) // Wikimedia Commons
#98. Nashville, Tennessee: Nashville International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 84,727
- On-time performance: 76.54%
- Air carrier delay: 8.2%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.7%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Canva
#97. Christiansted, Virgin Islands: Henry E. Rohlsen
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,226
- On-time performance: 76.51%
- Air carrier delay: 10.1%
- Weather delay: 1.1%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.4%
- Security delay: 0.3%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 4.9%
- Cancelled flights: 0.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.0%
Lars Schmidt // Wikimedia Commons
#96. San Antonio, Texas: San Antonio International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 33,033
- On-time performance: 76.49%
- Air carrier delay: 9.8%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
University of College // Shutterstock
#95. Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands: Cyril E King
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,912
- On-time performance: 76.30%
- Air carrier delay: 9.0%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 9.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 3.3%
- Cancelled flights: 1.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#94. Reno, Nevada: Reno/Tahoe International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 20,305
- On-time performance: 76.24%
- Air carrier delay: 9.7%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.4%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%
- Cancelled flights: 1.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#93. Nantucket, Massachusetts: Nantucket Memorial
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,531
- On-time performance: 76.22%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 1.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.8%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.7%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#92. Lubbock, Texas: Lubbock Preston Smith International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,679
- On-time performance: 76.18%
- Air carrier delay: 9.7%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.4%
- Cancelled flights: 2.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Spiffymartin // Wikimedia Commons
#91. Burbank, California: Bob Hope
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 29,540
- On-time performance: 76.13%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 0.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.5%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
Logan Bush // Shutterstock
#90. Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina: Raleigh-Durham International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 52,971
- On-time performance: 76.11%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#89. Boston, Massachusetts: Logan International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 125,707
- On-time performance: 76.09%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
2p2play // Shutterstock
#88. Gunnison, Colorado: Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,015
- On-time performance: 76.06%
- Air carrier delay: 12.6%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 0.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.2%
- Cancelled flights: 4.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.7%
Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons
#87. Midland/Odessa, Texas: Midland International Air and Space Port
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 8,542
- On-time performance: 76.02%
- Air carrier delay: 10.0%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.5%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
United States Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons
#86. Omaha, Nebraska: Eppley Airfield
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 21,953
- On-time performance: 76.00%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 1.1%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.9%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%
- Cancelled flights: 1.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#85. Pensacola, Florida: Pensacola International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,994
- On-time performance: 75.98%
- Air carrier delay: 9.0%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Christopher S. Berglund // Shutterstock
#84. Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts: Martha's Vineyard Airport
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,006
- On-time performance: 75.94%
- Air carrier delay: 10.3%
- Weather delay: 0.2%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.4%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
Joaquin Ossorio Castillo // Shutterstock
#83. Burlington, Vermont: Burlington International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,189
- On-time performance: 75.94%
- Air carrier delay: 8.6%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#82. Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Joe Foss Field
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,694
- On-time performance: 75.90%
- Air carrier delay: 10.8%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.7%
- Cancelled flights: 1.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.5%
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#81. Hayden, Colorado: Yampa Valley
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,638
- On-time performance: 75.85%
- Air carrier delay: 11.7%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.9%
YVRA AD // Wikimedia Commons
#80. Marquette, Michigan: Sawyer International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,408
- On-time performance: 75.85%
- Air carrier delay: 11.2%
- Weather delay: 4.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 1.6%
- Cancelled flights: 3.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
United States Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons
#79. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 40,255
- On-time performance: 75.77%
- Air carrier delay: 8.7%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#78. Albuquerque, New Mexico: Albuquerque International Sunport
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 19,775
- On-time performance: 75.73%
- Air carrier delay: 10.8%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.1%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.6%
- Cancelled flights: 1.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#77. Washington DC: Ronald Reagan Washington National
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 129,120
- On-time performance: 75.70%
- Air carrier delay: 6.1%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.4%
- Cancelled flights: 3.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#76. Knoxville, Tennessee: McGhee Tyson
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 13,006
- On-time performance: 75.70%
- Air carrier delay: 7.8%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.2%
- Cancelled flights: 2.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Joseph Creamer // Shutterstock
#75. Cincinnati, Ohio: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 36,681
- On-time performance: 75.70%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.2%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Lost_in_the_Midwest // Shutterstock
#74. Tulsa, Oklahoma: Tulsa International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 14,618
- On-time performance: 75.69%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
BUI LE MANH HUNG // Shutterstock
#73. Fargo, North Dakota: Hector International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,133
- On-time performance: 75.67%
- Air carrier delay: 12.4%
- Weather delay: 1.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.5%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 4.4%
- Cancelled flights: 3.1%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
United States Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons
#72. Baltimore, Maryland: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 83,238
- On-time performance: 75.63%
- Air carrier delay: 7.3%
- Weather delay: 0.4%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.7%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
RaksyBH // Shutterstock
#71. Louisville, Kentucky: Louisville Muhammad Ali International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 22,072
- On-time performance: 75.61%
- Air carrier delay: 9.6%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Michael Clevenger - Pool // Getty Images
#70. Austin, Texas: Austin - Bergstrom International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 84,543
- On-time performance: 75.49%
- Air carrier delay: 8.3%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Canva
#69. Fort Wayne, Indiana: Fort Wayne International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,448
- On-time performance: 75.44%
- Air carrier delay: 11.2%
- Weather delay: 1.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.5%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
Tdfire at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons
#68. Valparaiso, Florida: Eglin AFB Destin Fort Walton Beach
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 9,916
- On-time performance: 75.38%
- Air carrier delay: 7.1%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP // Getty Images
#67. Savannah, Georgia: Savannah/Hilton Head International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,690
- On-time performance: 75.38%
- Air carrier delay: 8.3%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.6%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Thitsanu Angkapunyadech // Shutterstock
#66. Columbus, Ohio: John Glenn Columbus International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 37,733
- On-time performance: 75.31%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.4%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Wendy van Overstreet // Shutterstock
#65. Kansas City, Missouri: Kansas City International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 43,676
- On-time performance: 75.28%
- Air carrier delay: 9.7%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.1%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#64. Houston, Texas: William P Hobby
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 49,945
- On-time performance: 75.23%
- Air carrier delay: 8.0%
- Weather delay: 0.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.7%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.8%
- Cancelled flights: 2.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
University of College // Shutterstock
#63. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: Will Rogers World
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 20,623
- On-time performance: 75.16%
- Air carrier delay: 11.5%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.4%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.6%
- Cancelled flights: 2.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
RaksyBH // Shutterstock
#62. Anchorage, Alaska: Ted Stevens Anchorage International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 20,537
- On-time performance: 75.16%
- Air carrier delay: 6.9%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.0%
- Security delay: 1.4%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.2%
- Cancelled flights: 2.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#61. Amarillo, Texas: Rick Husband Amarillo International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 4,805
- On-time performance: 75.13%
- Air carrier delay: 10.3%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Pi3.124 // Wikimedia Commons
#60. Peoria, Illinois: General Downing - Peoria International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 3,226
- On-time performance: 75.11%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 1.2%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
KTrimble // Wikimedia Commons
#59. Bangor, Maine: Bangor International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 4,824
- On-time performance: 74.98%
- Air carrier delay: 7.2%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.1%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 4.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#58. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: General Mitchell International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 25,616
- On-time performance: 74.96%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
On The Run Photo // Shutterstock
#57. New York, New York: LaGuardia
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 150,229
- On-time performance: 74.95%
- Air carrier delay: 5.9%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.3%
- Cancelled flights: 4.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.5%
Canva
#56. Syracuse, New York: Syracuse Hancock International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 12,273
- On-time performance: 74.79%
- Air carrier delay: 9.8%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.4%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
debra millet // Shutterstock
#55. Indianapolis, Indiana: Indianapolis International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 41,564
- On-time performance: 74.74%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.6%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#54. Chicago, Illinois: Chicago Midway International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 70,543
- On-time performance: 74.71%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 0.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#53. Las Vegas, Nevada: McCarran International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 165,127
- On-time performance: 74.67%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Canva
#52. Colorado Springs, Colorado: City of Colorado Springs Municipal
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 12,242
- On-time performance: 74.46%
- Air carrier delay: 11.8%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#51. Cleveland, Ohio: Cleveland-Hopkins International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 39,885
- On-time performance: 74.45%
- Air carrier delay: 9.0%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.1%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Mikhalis Makarov // Shutterstock
#50. Rochester, New York: Greater Rochester International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,769
- On-time performance: 74.39%
- Air carrier delay: 10.2%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.6%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
JKruggel at English Wikipedia // Wikimedia Commons
#49. El Paso, Texas: El Paso International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 16,517
- On-time performance: 74.37%
- Air carrier delay: 10.7%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.1%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Jeff Schultes // Shutterstock
#48. Asheville, North Carolina: Asheville Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 8,339
- On-time performance: 74.28%
- Air carrier delay: 7.0%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.6%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Edward Russell // Wikimedia Commons
#47. New York, New York: John F. Kennedy International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 122,765
- On-time performance: 73.82%
- Air carrier delay: 7.8%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#46. Memphis, Tennessee: Memphis International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 21,038
- On-time performance: 73.81%
- Air carrier delay: 11.0%
- Weather delay: 1.1%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.7%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
University of College // Shutterstock
#45. Charleston, South Carolina: Charleston AFB/International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 25,615
- On-time performance: 73.77%
- Air carrier delay: 9.5%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
PICTOR PICTURES // Shutterstock
#44. Eagle, Colorado: Eagle County Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,877
- On-time performance: 73.72%
- Air carrier delay: 10.4%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.8%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 4.2%
- Cancelled flights: 4.9%
- Diverted flights: 1.0%
photo-denver // Shutterstock
#43. Miami, Florida: Miami International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 108,993
- On-time performance: 73.71%
- Air carrier delay: 7.9%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.7%
- Cancelled flights: 2.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#42. Key West, Florida: Key West International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 8,906
- On-time performance: 73.64%
- Air carrier delay: 6.4%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 11.5%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 3.8%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.7%
Markus Mainka // Shutterstock
#41. Jacksonville, Florida: Jacksonville International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 28,768
- On-time performance: 73.60%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 2.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
James R. Martin // Shutterstock
#40. Norfolk, Virginia: Norfolk International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 21,329
- On-time performance: 73.59%
- Air carrier delay: 9.3%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.0%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.6%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Kate Scott // Shutterstock
#39. Birmingham, Alabama: Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 14,397
- On-time performance: 73.59%
- Air carrier delay: 10.5%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.8%
- Cancelled flights: 2.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
University of College // Shutterstock
#38. Portland, Maine: Portland International Jetport
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,523
- On-time performance: 73.31%
- Air carrier delay: 8.8%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.1%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 4.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
Popova Valeriya // Shutterstock
#37. White Plains, New York: Westchester County
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 10,207
- On-time performance: 73.28%
- Air carrier delay: 9.2%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.5%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.7%
- Diverted flights: 1.0%
Thomas Barrat // Shutterstock
#36. Tampa, Florida: Tampa International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 73,897
- On-time performance: 73.12%
- Air carrier delay: 9.2%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Canva
#35. Grand Rapids, Michigan: Gerald R. Ford International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 16,051
- On-time performance: 73.01%
- Air carrier delay: 10.6%
- Weather delay: 1.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.0%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Ayman Haykal // Shutterstock
#34. Clarksburg/Fairmont, West Virginia: North Central West Virginia
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,025
- On-time performance: 72.88%
- Air carrier delay: 13.3%
- Weather delay: 1.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 5.6%
- Cancelled flights: 4.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
Canva
#33. Atlantic City, New Jersey: Atlantic City International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 3,306
- On-time performance: 72.87%
- Air carrier delay: 7.3%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.7%
- Security delay: 0.7%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.1%
- Cancelled flights: 4.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#32. New Orleans, Louisiana: Louis Armstrong New Orleans International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 45,004
- On-time performance: 72.70%
- Air carrier delay: 8.9%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 5.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Elliott Cowand Jr. // Shutterstock
#31. Columbia, Missouri: Columbia Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,594
- On-time performance: 72.65%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 1.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 0.6%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.9%
- Cancelled flights: 5.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Fort Myers, Florida: Southwest Florida International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 40,109
- On-time performance: 72.57%
- Air carrier delay: 9.1%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.5%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.0%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
jo Crebbin // Shutterstock
#29. Albany, New York: Albany International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 11,261
- On-time performance: 72.47%
- Air carrier delay: 11.6%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.7%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket // Getty Images
#28. Mission/McAllen/Edinburg, Texas: McAllen Miller International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 4,028
- On-time performance: 72.42%
- Air carrier delay: 10.4%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.6%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.0%
EEJCC // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Buffalo, New York: Buffalo Niagara International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 18,717
- On-time performance: 72.24%
- Air carrier delay: 10.9%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.5%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#26. Hartford, Connecticut: Bradley International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 23,161
- On-time performance: 72.16%
- Air carrier delay: 10.8%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.4%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
The Hartford Guy // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Sitka, Alaska: Sitka Rocky Gutierrez
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,414
- On-time performance: 72.14%
- Air carrier delay: 6.0%
- Weather delay: 0.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.8%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 11.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.0%
- Diverted flights: 1.1%
Roman Tigal // Shutterstock
#24. Akron, Ohio: Akron-Canton Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,219
- On-time performance: 71.92%
- Air carrier delay: 9.1%
- Weather delay: 1.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.1%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.2%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Provo, Utah: Provo Municipal
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,045
- On-time performance: 71.87%
- Air carrier delay: 9.6%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.2%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.4%
- Cancelled flights: 4.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Providence, Rhode Island: Theodore Francis Green State
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 13,861
- On-time performance: 71.83%
- Air carrier delay: 11.0%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.9%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%
- Cancelled flights: 3.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Manchester, New Hampshire: Manchester-Boston Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,162
- On-time performance: 71.78%
- Air carrier delay: 10.7%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 3.8%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 9.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Sdkb // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 87,550
- On-time performance: 71.74%
- Air carrier delay: 9.2%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.7%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
Hayk_Shalunts // Shutterstock
#19. Belleville, Illinois: Scott AFB/MidAmerica
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,259
- On-time performance: 70.93%
- Air carrier delay: 7.6%
- Weather delay: 1.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.5%
- Security delay: 0.3%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.0%
- Cancelled flights: 2.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Canva
#18. Orlando, Florida: Orlando International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 143,793
- On-time performance: 70.54%
- Air carrier delay: 9.2%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 8.2%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 8.4%
- Cancelled flights: 2.7%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock
#17. Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida: Sarasota/Bradenton International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 16,702
- On-time performance: 70.18%
- Air carrier delay: 9.1%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 8.9%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Aaroncosta3 // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dallas, Texas: Dallas Love Field
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 64,904
- On-time performance: 70.07%
- Air carrier delay: 8.5%
- Weather delay: 0.3%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.2%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
stock_photo_world // Shutterstock
#15. San Juan, Puerto Rico: Luis Munoz Marin International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 30,113
- On-time performance: 69.53%
- Air carrier delay: 14.0%
- Weather delay: 0.9%
- National Aviation System delay: 6.0%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%
- Cancelled flights: 1.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
eddtoro // Shutterstock
#14. Islip, New York: Long Island MacArthur
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,343
- On-time performance: 69.42%
- Air carrier delay: 11.3%
- Weather delay: 0.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 4.9%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.5%
- Cancelled flights: 3.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Steve Pfost/Newsday RM // Getty Images
#13. Worcester, Massachusetts: Worcester Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,342
- On-time performance: 69.30%
- Air carrier delay: 11.8%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 2.4%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.3%
- Cancelled flights: 8.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#12. Flint, Michigan: Bishop International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 3,057
- On-time performance: 68.76%
- Air carrier delay: 7.2%
- Weather delay: 1.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 12.3%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Sanibel sun (talk) // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Concord, North Carolina: Concord Padgett Regional
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,023
- On-time performance: 68.52%
- Air carrier delay: 8.1%
- Weather delay: 1.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 5.1%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 11.5%
- Cancelled flights: 4.2%
- Diverted flights: 0.6%
Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Newark, New Jersey: Newark Liberty International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 123,026
- On-time performance: 68.47%
- Air carrier delay: 6.6%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 12.6%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 6.2%
- Cancelled flights: 5.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.4%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#9. West Palm Beach/Palm Beach, Florida: Palm Beach International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 24,603
- On-time performance: 66.98%
- Air carrier delay: 11.0%
- Weather delay: 0.7%
- National Aviation System delay: 10.3%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.1%
- Cancelled flights: 3.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Thomas Barrat // Shutterstock
#8. Trenton, New Jersey: Trenton Mercer
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,534
- On-time performance: 66.93%
- Air carrier delay: 10.2%
- Weather delay: 0.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.9%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 10.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.3%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#7. Columbus, Ohio: Rickenbacker International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 1,101
- On-time performance: 63.94%
- Air carrier delay: 9.3%
- Weather delay: 2.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 7.2%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 12.7%
- Cancelled flights: 4.0%
- Diverted flights: 0.1%
Sixflashphoto // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Sanford, Florida: Orlando Sanford International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 9,292
- On-time performance: 61.97%
- Air carrier delay: 8.5%
- Weather delay: 1.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 8.9%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 15.3%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock
#5. St. Petersburg, Florida: St Pete Clearwater International
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 7,886
- On-time performance: 61.49%
- Air carrier delay: 7.4%
- Weather delay: 2.2%
- National Aviation System delay: 10.1%
- Security delay: 0.1%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 14.9%
- Cancelled flights: 3.5%
- Diverted flights: 0.3%
AProvchy // Shutterstock
#4. Phoenix, Arizona: Phoenix-Mesa Gateway
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 5,946
- On-time performance: 60.34%
- Air carrier delay: 9.8%
- Weather delay: 1.0%
- National Aviation System delay: 8.1%
- Security delay: 0.2%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 16.8%
- Cancelled flights: 3.6%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock
#3. Aguadilla, Puerto Rico: Rafael Hernandez
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 2,289
- On-time performance: 60.25%
- Air carrier delay: 17.6%
- Weather delay: 1.5%
- National Aviation System delay: 9.2%
- Security delay: 0.5%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.9%
- Cancelled flights: 2.9%
- Diverted flights: 0.2%
Miguelpr91 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Aspen, Colorado: Aspen Pitkin County Sardy Field
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,353
- On-time performance: 58.93%
- Air carrier delay: 19.1%
- Weather delay: 1.8%
- National Aviation System delay: 1.7%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 7.2%
- Cancelled flights: 8.2%
- Diverted flights: 3.1%
EQRoy // Shutterstock
#1. Punta Gorda, Florida: Punta Gorda Airport
- Annual flights (August 2021-July 2022): 6,358
- On-time performance: 50.13%
- Air carrier delay: 10.0%
- Weather delay: 1.6%
- National Aviation System delay: 15.3%
- Security delay: 0.0%
- Aircraft arriving late delay: 18.6%
- Cancelled flights: 3.8%
- Diverted flights: 0.5%
Education Images/Universal Images Group // Getty Images
AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report from Washington, D.C. AP Business Writer Kelvin Chan contributed from London. AP reporter Freida Frisaro contributed from Miami. AP Airlines Writer David Koenig contributed from Dallas.
