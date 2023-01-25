Flavored cannabis marketing criticized for targeting kids

NEW YORK — When New York's first licensed recreational marijuana outlet opened last month, the chief of the state's Office of Cannabis Management, Chris Alexander, proudly hoisted a tin of watermelon-flavored gummies above the crowd.

Outside the Manhattan shop, he displayed another purchase: a jar containing dried flowers of a cannabis strain called Banana Runtz, which some say has overtones of "fresh, fruity banana and sour candy."

In the store run by the nonprofit Housing Works, shelves brim with vape cartridges suggesting flavors of pineapple, grapefruit and cereal milk, written in rainbow bubble letter print.

For decades, health advocates have chided the tobacco industry for marketing harmful nicotine products to children, resulting in more cities and states, like New York, outlawing flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

Now as cannabis shops proliferate across the country, similar concerns are growing over the packaging and marketing of flavored cannabis that critics say could entice children.

"We should learn from the nicotine space, and I certainly would advocate that we should place similar concern on cannabis products in terms of their appealability to youth," said Katherine Keyes, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University who has written extensively about the rise of marijuana use among young people.

"If you go through a cannabis dispensary right now," she said, "it's almost absurd how youth-oriented a lot of the packaging and the products are."

Keyes added that public health policymakers and researchers are trying to catch up with an industry and marketplace that is rapidly expanding and evolving.

New York, which legalized recreational marijuana in March 2021, forbids marketing and advertising that "is designed in any way to appeal to children or other minors."

But New York's state Office of Cannabis Management has yet to officially adopt rules on labeling, packaging and advertising that could ban cartoons and neon colors, as well as prohibit depictions of food, candy, soda, drinks, cookies or cereal on packaging — all of which, the agency suggests, could attract people under 21.

"Consumers need to be aware — parents need to be aware — if they see products that look like other products that are commonly marketed to kids, that's an illicit market product," said Lyla Hunt, OCM's deputy director of public health and campaigns.

Hunt recently saw a cannabis product calling itself "Stony Patch Kids" that she said looked like the popular candy "Sour Patch Kids."

Similar products are being sold by the dozens at illegal pot dispensaries that officials worry are selling unsafe products. Once packaging and marketing standards are established, the illicit marketplace likely will not comply, experts say.

State officials hope products bought at licensed dispensaries will help.

"We can regulate until we're blue in the face. But the truth is, it's a partnership between a compliant industry, strong regulations that are robust in their protections for youth and then with parents, too," Hunt said.

Under state law, a minor in possession of marijuana would face a civil penalty of not more than $50. Licensed cannabis retailers who sell to minors face fines and the loss of their licenses, but no jail time.

Science has long established the addictive nature of nicotine and the health maladies associated with smoking tobacco, including cancer and emphysema.

Less settled are the health repercussions from vaping, particularly among children whose bodies and internal organs have yet to fully develop.

While smoking tobacco cigarettes has fallen among teens and young adults, the use of e-cigarettes and vapes has risen.

A handful of states — California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island — have bans on most flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vapes. An increasing number of cities have similar bans.

But those rules need to be broadened to include marijuana, said Linda Richter with the Partnership to End Addiction.

"There is more scrutiny on the tobacco industry, and very, very little in terms of rules, regulations, scrutiny, limitations when it comes to the cannabis industry," she said.

States have yet to coalesce rules on a single national standard, she said. States often look to the federal government to set standards, but marijuana remains illegal on the federal level.

"That's a real issue where you don't have the weight of the federal government in terms of standards of packaging and marketing," Richter said.

Anti-smoking groups have long railed against the tobacco industry for its marketing, such as using cartoon characters to help sell their products. In recent years, they've campaigned against flavored nicotine products, including those in vaping form.

But thus far, such groups have not targeted the marijuana industry.

A study released this month documented the steep rise in poisonings among young children, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats.

The uptick in cases coincides with the rise in the number of states allowing the use of marijuana for medicine or recreation. Medical use of cannabis is currently allowed in 37 U.S. states, while 21 states allow recreational use.

25 most commonly used recreational drugs in America America's vices: Alcohol, tobacco and more From alcohol to cigarettes, most adults have tried some form of recreational drug. Fewer people have experimented with prescription medication for recreational reasons, but certain areas of the country are experiencing a serious problem with opoid addiction. Other drugs like cocaine and LSD, are used sporadically among adults in the U.S. Using data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Data Archive, the experts at HealthGrove, a health data site, ranked the 25 most commonly used recreational drugs. The substances are ordered by the increasing percentage of people age 12 and over who used the drug recreationally in 2015. In the case of a tie, the drug with a higher classification by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is ranked higher. To collect this data, SAMHDA conducts the annual National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in which they record use of illicit drugs, alcohol and tobacco in the U.S. population aged 12 or older. It is important to note that this data only includes recreational use of drugs, not proper medical use. Drugs that are legal, alcohol and tobacco, have the highest recreational use. According to the survey, nearly one in five people over the age of 12 also used marijuana in 2015. As the drug becomes legal in more states, recreational use is likely to increase. Other Schedule I drugs (drugs determined to have no medical benefit by the DEA) including heroin and DMT had a recreational prevalence rate of less than 1 percent in 2015. Note: Not all images in slideshow depict the exact drugs. #25. Ketamine Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.17 percent

Drug category: Hallucinogen

DEA Schedule: III

Common forms: Liquid, powder #24. Oxymorphone Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.18 percent

Drug category: Opioid

DEA Schedule: II

Common forms: Tablet #23. DMT Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.2 percent

Drug category: Hallucinogen

DEA Schedule: I

Common forms: Powder, crystal #22. Carisoprodol (Soma) Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.21 percent

Drug category: Tranquilzer

DEA Schedule: IV

Common forms: Pill #21. Methadone Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.23 percent

Drug category: Opioid

DEA Schedule: II

Common forms: Tablet, dispersible tablet, liquid #20. Lorazepam (Ativan) Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.33 percent

Drug category: Sedative

DEA Schedule: IV

Common forms: Pill, capsule, liquid #19. Morphine Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.37 percent

Drug category: Opioid

DEA Schedule: II

Common forms: Tablet, liquid, capsule, suppository #18. Buprenorphine Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.38 percent

Drug category: Opioid

DEA Schedule: III

Common forms: Pill #17. Heroin Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.39 percent

Drug category: Opioid

DEA Schedule: I

Common forms: Powder, tar #16. Zolpidem (Ambien) Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.45 percent

Drug category: Sedative

DEA Schedule: IV

Common forms: Pill, capsule, liquid #15. Diazepam (Valium) Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.54 percent

Drug category: Tranquilzer

DEA Schedule: IV

Common forms: Pill, capsule, liquid #14. Clonazepam (Klonopin) Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.6 percent

Drug category: Tranquilzer

DEA Schedule: IV

Common forms: Pill #13. Methylphenidate (Ritalin) Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.61 percent

Drug category: Stimulant

DEA Schedule: II

Common forms: Liquid, tablet, capsule #12. Methamphetamine Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.68 percent

Drug category: Stimulant

DEA Schedule: II

Common forms: Powder, pill, crystal #11. Tramadol Recreational use prevalence (2015): 0.77 percent

Drug category: Opioid

DEA Schedule: IV

Common forms: Pill #10. LSD Recreational use prevalence (2015): 1.07 percent

Drug category: Hallucinogen

DEA Schedule: I

Common forms: Tablet, capsule, liquid, paper #9. MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly) Recreational use prevalence (2015): 1.5 percent

Drug category: Hallucinogen

DEA Schedule: I

Common forms: Tablet, capsule, liquid #8. Alprazolam (Xanax) Recreational use prevalence (2015): 2.05 percent

Drug category: Tranquilzer

DEA Schedule: IV

Common forms: Pill, capsule, liquid #7. Oxycodone (OxyContin) Recreational use prevalence (2015): 2.05 percent

Drug category: Opioid

DEA Schedule: II

Common forms: Capsule, liquid, tablet #6. Cocaine Recreational use prevalence (2015): 2.19 percent

Drug category: Stimulant

DEA Schedule: II

Common forms: Powder, crystal #5. Amphetamine (Adderall) Recreational use prevalence (2015): 2.8 percent

Drug category: Stimulant

DEA Schedule: II

Common forms: Tablet, capsule #4. Hydrocodone (Vicodin) Recreational use prevalence (2015): 3.17 percent

Drug category: Opioid

DEA Schedule: II

Common forms: Pill #3. Marijuana Recreational use prevalence (2015): 17.68 percent

Drug category: Depressant

DEA Schedule: I

Common forms: Plant, resin, oil #2. Tobacco Recreational use prevalence (2015): 31.1 percent

Drug category: Stimulant

DEA Schedule: N/A

Common forms: Cigarette, cigar, bidi, hookah, snuff, chew #1. Alcohol Recreational use prevalence (2015): 61.42 percent

Drug category: Depressant

DEA Schedule: N/A

Common forms: Liquid