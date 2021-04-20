Flashpoint of 1992 LA riots becomes a place of celebration

The cross-streets are where, in the aftermath of the jury's decision, Black men dragged white truck driver Reginald Denny from his big rig and beat him nearly to death. Denny survived the attack, which was captured on live TV.

The uprising spread as the city burned. Hundreds of businesses were looted and destroyed. Entire blocks of homes and stores went up in flames. More than 60 people died by shootings or other violence.

On Tuesday, however, the intersection was a place for celebration in the wake of Chauvin’s guilty verdict. A racially diverse group of several dozen people gathered to praise the jury’s decision and call for continued accountability.

A Black man in a Lakers cap danced on the street corner, chanting: “Get used to this, get used to justice!”

Passing cars blared their horns as demonstrators waved signs and Black Lives Matter flags. Music and the smell of fresh tacos were in the air.

“Justice has been done,” said Sherri Burks, 52, as a man walking by added “finally!”

Burks lives around the corner from Florence and Normandie and recalled the 1992 riots.

“I was right here,” she said. “Burning everywhere, stores getting busted up.”