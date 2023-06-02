Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Heavy rainfall on a highway near Lubbock, Texas caused flash floods to push cars off the road and leave drivers stranded.
Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off his presidential campaign in Iowa on Tuesday after a weekend in which he said Iowans agree with him on Disney, ba…
A family had been searching through their grandfather's belongings when they reportedly came across the grenade. Two of the man's sons were ta…
(CNN) — Raging wildfires that have burned through thousands of acres have forced more than 16,000 Canadians to evacuate their homes and trigge…
(CNN) — Canadian officials announced a fine of more than $18,000 on Wednesday for anyone in Nova Scotia who violates a province-wide burn ban …
If the US is not able to pay all its bills for the first time ever, senior citizens could quickly feel the pain.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.