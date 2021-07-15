Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 1 missing in Grand Canyon

A park helicopter took two paramedics to the river late Wednesday to treat and stabilize the injured rafters after receiving a satellite phone call from someone on the trip asking for help. The most critically injured passenger was airlifted to a hospital, and rescuers planned to fly out six others Thursday, Baird said.

No information on identities of the people or the extent of their injuries was immediately released. Baird said the park will work to get people who want to cut the trip short off the river, she said.

The flood hit the camp that is nearly 40 miles (64 kilometers) from where the rafts launched at Lees Ferry near the Arizona-Utah state line. Forecasters had issued a flash flood for the area Wednesday, but it's not clear whether the rafting guides were aware. Baird declined to release the name of the company.

Radar showed about an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain along that stretch of the Colorado River where the water temperature is about 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4 Celsius), the National Weather Service said.

The entire Southwest that has been desperate for rain after two years of dismal monsoon activity has been hammered lately, with more rain in the forecast.