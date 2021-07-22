FirstEnergy to pay $230M in agreement in Ohio bribery case

Patel stopped short of saying whether any of the dark money group's activities detailed in the government's Thursday filings was illegal, though the statement prosecutors required FirstEnergy to issue was clearly intended to shine a light on the vast political influence that such entities are able to keep secret.

“They were a tool and they were used as part of a game,” Patel said. “It would be no different if you had written Partners for Progress on a kitchen brown paper bag and stuffed a bunch of cash in and slid it across the table.”

FirstEnergy Nonexecutive Board Chair Donald Misheff said in a statement that the settlement builds on steps the company already had under way, including to “significantly modify our approach to political engagement as we work to regain the trust of our stakeholders.”

Patel said the settlement does not preclude prosecutors from pursuing any individuals whose actions are described in detail in settlement documents, though without being named.