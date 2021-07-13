Firm hacked to spread ransomware had previous security flaws

And in 2014, Kaseya’s own founders sued the company in a dispute over responsibility for a VSA security flaw that allowed hackers to launch a separate cryptocurrency scheme. The court case has not been previously reported. At the time, the founders denied responsibility for the vulnerability, calling the company's charges against them a “bogus assertion.”

Nearly all of Kaseya's security problems have as their root cause well-understood coding vulnerabilities that should have been addressed earlier, said cybersecurity expert Katie Moussouris, the founder and CEO of Luta Security.

“Kaseya needs to shape up, as does the entire software industry," she said. “This is a failure to incorporate the lessons the bugs were teaching you. Kaseya, like a lot of companies, is failing to learn those lessons.”

Many of the attacks relied at least in part on what's known as a SQL injection, a technique hackers use to inject malicious code into web queries. It's an old technique that Mellen said has been considered a “solved problem” in the cybersecurity world for a decade.

“It points to a chronic product security issue in Kaseya’s software that remains unaddressed seven years later," she said. “When organizations choose to brush over security challenges, the incidents continue, and, as in this case, get worse."