Firings of officers after students pulled from car reversed

Streeter was charged with aggravated assault for using a Taser against Young and with pointing a gun at him, arrest warrants say. Gardner was charged with aggravated assault for using a Taser against Pilgrim, a warrant says. Four other officers were also charged.

In an email to the department after Howard's announcement, Shields defended the firing of the officers but questioned the timing and appropriateness of the charges.

Newly elected Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who ousted Howard, asked Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr last week to assign the case to another prosecutor, saying Howard's actions made it inappropriate for her office to pursue the case. It will be up to a new prosecutor to decide whether to proceed with the charges.

Attorney L. Chris Stewart, who represents Pilgrim, told the Journal-Constitution he was disappointed by the idea of the officers returning to work.

“The video speaks for itself,” he said.

Attorney Mawuli Davis, who represents Young, said his client was “stunned and saddened” to learn that the officers' firings had been reversed.

Lance LoRusso, a lawyer for the officers, told the newspaper the firings resulted from a rush to judgment and said his clients are eager to return to work.

