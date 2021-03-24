Firefighter killed in assisted living home blaze identified

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday.
Firefighters work the scenes of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday, killing one resident and sending two firefighters and multiple residents to hospitals, officials said. A third firefighter was missing.
An early-morning fire at an assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building in the Rockland County, about 30 miles north of New York City.
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — The body of a firefighter who was trapped in a blaze that swept through a suburban New York assisted living home was found overnight, hours after the fire caused a partial collapse of the building and killed one resident, officials said Wednesday.
The firefighter was identified as Jared Lloyd, a 15-year volunteer with the Spring Valley Fire Department, by Rockland County Executive Ed Day at a news conference Wednesday.
"Jared Lloyd gave his life in service to others. He searched as the building burned determined to rescue anyone who may have been trapped,” Day said. “His loss is devastating. There is no other way to put it. But I will tell you this: his loss and his heroism will never be forgotten.”
The male resident who died was not identified.
The recovery effort was hampered Tuesday by the intense heat of the smoldering wreckage. Officials searched into the night for the missing firefighter, who was last heard from when he issued a mayday call from the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley.
Crews were still at the scene Wednesday morning putting out hot spots and securing the structure while an investigation into the cause of the fire continued.