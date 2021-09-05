Firefighter assigned to California blaze dies of illness

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A firefighter has died of an illness while assigned to one of California's largest wildfires, authorities said Sunday, marking the first death in a season that has seen blazes destroyed thousands of buildings and forced entire towns to flee.

Edwin Zuniga with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said he couldn't provide other details on the death.

The Dixie Fire began in mid-July in the northern Sierra Nevada and is the second-largest wildfire in recorded state history. It has burned nearly 1,400 square miles (3,625 square kilometers) in five counties and three national parks and forests, according to Cal Fire.

Three firefighters have been injured battling the blaze, which was 56% contained after destroying nearly 1,300 homes and other buildings.

The fire was being fought by 3,800 firefighters from various agencies. Calmer winds and higher humidity in the past two days helped crews trying to surround the fire, which at its peak raged through more than 100,000 acres of timber in a single day, fire officials said.

The blaze still was devouring 10,000 to 20,000 acres “which seems huge, except when you compare it to the size of the whole fire,” said Robert Jones, a fire information officer.