Fired Tennessee vaccine leader rebuts claims point-by-point

As for the letter's complaints about her leadership style and conflicts with staff, Fiscus said, “This has been a pandemic of historic proportions and a COVID-19 vaccine roll-out that required that I, as well as members of my team, work extraordinary hours for months on end. It was stressful and, at times, there were disagreements.”

But Fiscus noted consistent praise for her job performance, including years of performance reviews deeming her work “outstanding,” most recently for October 2019 through September 2020.

She also included a recent text message she said was from the same departmental physician with whom the termination recommendation says she had a disagreement.

“What you may not know from our interactions is that I truly believe you are the greatest treasure TDH had. This is complete and utter (expletive) and I am incredibly proud of you, the work you’ve done, and your response to this situation. Stay strong and keep up the good fight!” reads the text, which Fiscus said she shared with permission.