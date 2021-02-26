 Skip to main content
Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses
AP

Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses

Fire visible across Los Angeles burns commercial yard, buses

A huge fire is burning in a commercial area of south Los Angeles County. The fire erupted in Compton before dawn Friday, consuming what appears to be stacks of pallets and spreading to rows of charter-style buses parked in a lot next door.

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A huge fire visible across Los Angeles burned material in an commercial yard and parked buses early Friday.

The inferno erupted in Compton before dawn and consumed what appeared to be stacks of pallets in a very large industrial yard.

Flames then spread to buses parked in a lot next door. About a dozen appeared to be on fire.

Firefighters directed streams of water onto the flames as a massive column of smoke rose straight up and then spread widely across the metropolitan area.

Units from multiple fire departments were on the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

