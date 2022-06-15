 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire rips through 4 Baltimore row homes, leaves 3 hurt

BALTIMORE (AP) — A fire tore through four Baltimore row homes early Wednesday, sending three people to a hospital, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 31st Street, a few blocks from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams said.

Four homes were on fire and three people were taken to hospitals: a 74-year-old man in serious condition and a 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man in critical condition, Adams said. The fire is under investigation, she said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

