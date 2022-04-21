 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Fire at Fort Wayne home kills 4 children; 4 adults escape

  • 0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fire swept through a Fort Wayne home on Thursday, killing four children, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the Dupont Estates Mobile Home Park on the city's northeast side just before 8:30 a.m. and found the mobile home engulfed in flames, Fort Wayne Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor said.

“Crews pulled lines to start extinguishing the fire and looking for ways to enter the structure. Crews battled hard,” a fire department report said.

The fire was deemed under control in 23 minutes.

At least four adults who lived in the home were outside it when firefighters arrived, O'Connor said.

The adults were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.

The four children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Shelby Wright, a neighbor, said she heard an explosion and that neighbors tried to get inside to save the children.

People are also reading…

Authorities didn't release the names or ages of the children or adults, or suggest a possible cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden's approval ratings hit a new low

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News