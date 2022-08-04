Fiona gets a sibling: Baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati zoo is celebrating the birth of a full-term hippopotamus that is a sibling to Fiona, who became a global celebrity when she was born prematurely in 2017.
The baby hippo was born Wednesday night.
"This new calf weighs at least twice as much as Fiona did and is already walking," said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo's director of animal care in a news release.
This strong little hippo calf is doing well and staying close to Mom. You couldn’t ask for a more appropriate birthdate for a hippo – he/she was born on World Watermelon Day! 🦛🍉🍉 pic.twitter.com/osMdHMcAgp
Staff at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden discovered the calf's mother, 23-year-old Bibi, was pregnant around April Fool's Day. It came as a surprise because Bibi was on birth control.
"Bibi and the baby, yet to be named, will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes," said Gorsuch. "A female would take her newborn away from the bloat for about that amount of time in the wild, and we try to give Bibi the choice to do what feels natural to her."
