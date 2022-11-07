 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Final scramble ahead of elections; Kimmel to host Oscars; Rihanna talks Super Bowl | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire (for additional information on this episode, please see our show notes):

  • The Justice Department is sending monitors to 24 states in an effort to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws in the midterm elections.
  • A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that challenged voting by absentee ballot in Detroit, saying a Republican candidate for secretary of state failed to produce any evidence of violations.
  • Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in.
  • A judge has agreed to extend the deadline to return absentee ballots for voters in a suburban Atlanta county who didn’t receive their ballots because election officials failed to mail them.
  • Jimmy Kimmel is ready to host the Oscars again. The show's producers announced Monday that the late-night talk show host will preside over March's ceremony.
  • Rihanna says it was “now or never” when it came to performing the Super Bowl halftime show. The multi-Grammy winner, who gave birth to her first child in May, says she would only return to the stage this quickly for “something special.”

Watch Now: Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of midterms, and more of today's top videos

Joe Biden and Donald Trump headlined a frantic last day of campaigning on the eve of a midterm election, a new video game for dogs may help prevent dementia, and more of today's top videos.

Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midterms
National

Biden, Trump rally troops on eve of crucial midterms

  • Updated
Joe Biden and Donald Trump headline a frantic last day of campaigning Monday on the eve of a midterm election that will shape the rest of the …

Video game for dogs may help prevent dementia and improve physical and cognitive health
Pets

Video game for dogs may help prevent dementia and improve physical and cognitive health

  • Updated
The creators of Joipaw, have designed a tracker device that collects cognitive data in an app format to give owners an overview of their dog’s…

Inside a New York City migrant processing center
National

Inside a New York City migrant processing center

  • Updated
Busloads of migrants have been arriving in New York City from American border states since April and are showing no signs of slowing down. Vol…

Both parties try to court the Latino vote in the US midterms
National

Both parties try to court the Latino vote in the US midterms

Donald Trump is trying to court the Latino vote in the US midterms --a voting block that's been growing over the years.

The last Blood Moon until 2025 is about to occur this week
Science News

The last Blood Moon until 2025 is about to occur this week

  • Updated
So what is a blood moon anyways?

Jackson, Mississippi residents still deprived of drinking water due to poor infrastructure
National

Jackson, Mississippi residents still deprived of drinking water due to poor infrastructure

In 2021, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave US infrastructure a C grade. Since then, Joe Biden has pushed through a major bipartisan…

Egypt lights up the Pyramid of Khafre ahead of #COP27
World

Egypt lights up the Pyramid of Khafre ahead of #COP27

  • Updated
Egypt turns the Khafre Pyramid green ahead of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh on Sunday.

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Both parties try to court the Latino vote in the US midterms

