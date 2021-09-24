Filmmaker revisits case that challenged her and her 2 moms

While donor laws vary from state to state, they have evolved because of court actions and legislation and "as a general rule, their situation would have been very different if it happened today,” Baker said. Sperm or egg recipients know to have “a donor agreement in place to make sure that the intentions of all parties are clear from the start.”

For Russo-Young, the series proved a way to understand her past, including the contradictory feelings she holds toward Steel.

“After years of telling my story in the legal system and to the press, the making of ‘Nuclear Family’ allowed me to clarify this pivotal chapter of my life and tell my own version of the story,” she said. But the series also has a broader purpose.

“I was only going to tell the story if I felt it has meaning for the world at large. My hope was that by being specific, we could tap into something very universal about families love, loyalty, loss," she said. “I also felt that the story of the gay family from this renegade culture to mainstream acceptance, that history hadn’t really been told.”

Her sons, with husband Colin Spoelman, represent how much has changed.

"“The thing that I love is that my almost 5-year-old has never asked me why he has two grandmothers. He knows Nana and Grandma and he loves them, and that is normal.”

