Filing claims interference in 2010 Border Patrol death probe

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The current head of the U.S. Border Patrol was part of an effort to shield agents following the 2010 death of a man who was repeatedly shocked with a stun gun while in custody after trying to cross the border from Mexico into California, according to a filing in an international human rights case.

The document made public Thursday involves the death of Anastasio Hernandez Rojas, 42. He was beaten with batons and shocked several times as he lay handcuffed on the ground at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego.

Hernandez suffered five broken ribs, brain damage and other injuries, according to court documents, and died several days later at a hospital.

An autopsy concluded that the shocks, along with physical exertion and methamphetamine use, contributed to his death from a heart attack.

The death attracted intense scrutiny in 2012 after an eyewitness video that aired on PBS appeared to show Hernandez being shocked while lying on the ground, surrounded by about a dozen agents.

According to court documents, eight officers and agents from the Border Patrol and other agencies acknowledged using force while nine others were present.