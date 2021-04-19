Figure Skating in Harlem finds ways to deal with pandemic

For months last year, Figure Skating in Harlem included no figure skating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of the 24-year-old organization that serves young women of color in New York City didn't see the ice from late winter until fall. Once they returned, with strict coronavirus-prevention protocols, it was a major step toward normality.

“We had 7- and 8-year-olds up to 18-year-olds, and I have to say when you are able to move physically it helps you mentally,” says Sharon Cohen, CEO and founder of Figure Skating in Harlem. "In some ways, having skating was like a lifeline for these girls when so many sports were canceled. The first day on the ice, we had very strict protocols in place, everyone had masks on and stayed socially distanced. We did everything by the book; that was a change, they had to learn a new routine. But once they got used to it, that brought a sense of normalcy amid the abnormal.