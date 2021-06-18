Fierce Capitol attacks on police in newly released videos

Reffitt's wife told authorities he's a member of a Three Percenters group, according to court documents. Prosecutors say Reffitt led a group of rioters up the Capitol steps and was stopped only after officers used pepper balls, impact projectiles and pepper spray.

An email seeking comment was sent to Reffitt's attorney on Friday.

More than 480 people are facing federal charges in the riot. Four have pleaded guilty so far, including a member of the Oath Keepers extremist group who has agreed to cooperate with investigators.

A 49-year-old Indiana grandmother is expected next week to become the first Jan. 6 person to be sentenced. Anna Morgan Lloyd is pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge for entering the Capitol. Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of probation with community service and $500 in restitution.

After the riot, Morgan Lloyd described it on Facebook as the "most exciting day of my life,” according to prosecutors. She wrote in a letter to the judge filed in court that she didn't see any violence at the Capitol and was “shocked” when she returned to her hotel and saw the news coverage.