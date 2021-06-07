Fiction, memoirs, poems spring from 1,000-word challenge

Attenberg offers encouragement on her Craft Talk newsletter ( https://1000wordsofsummer.substack.com ), and has brought in Celeste Ng and Lauren Groff among others to share advice. One of this year's contributors is Rumaan Alam, whose novel “Leave the World Behind” was a National Book Award finalist in 2020.

“Advice about writing is mostly pretty awful, but a long time ago, another writer said something to me, really an aside, a stray thought, that has stuck with me, as advice about writing, or maybe advice about life itself. ‘No one is ever going to ask you to write a book,’ she said, and she’d know, having published three at that point," Alam writes.

“Take the ‘book’ out of it; no one will ask you to write, full stop. It’s up to you. You probably already knew that, which is why you’re trying to produce 1,000 words a day right now.”

Participants follow different paths to 1,000 and have different reasons for trying. Nicole Stellon O’Donnell is primarily a poet, but also writes “little bricks of prose” to reach her quota, and when finished looks for lines she can use for standalone poems.