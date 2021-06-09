Fewer children cross US border in May but numbers stay high

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of unaccompanied children and families entering the U.S. illegally on the Mexican border dropped sharply in May but remained unusually high, authorities said Wednesday.

There were 14,158 unaccompanied children encountered last month, down from 17,148 in April and an all-time high of 18,951 in March. May's number was the third-highest on record.

While easing since March, large numbers showing up at the border have severely challenged the Biden administration. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a message to those thinking of making the journey during her visit Monday to Guatemala City: “Do not come.”

The administration again quietly posted numbers on its website late in the day, a break from the Trump presidency, when officials released monthly tallies with more fanfare and fielded questions from reporters.