Fewer brackets but same number plan bets on March Madness

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Fewer Americans expect to fill out brackets for the NCAA's college basketball tournament this year, but the overall number of people making bets on March Madness should remain about the same as the last time the tournament was held, according to the gambling industry's national trade association.

The American Gaming Association released figures Sunday predicting that more than 47 million Americans plan to make a bet — legal or otherwise — on March Madness this year. That's about the same number that said they planned to bet on the 2019 tournament.

The tournament was canceled in 2020 shortly before it was scheduled to begin just as the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The virus will affect this year's tournament, too: It is the main reason, according to the survey, that 36.7 million Americans will fill out a bracket, down 8% from 2019, because many offices and other places of employment remain closed, with employees working from home, or not at all.

But the slack is expected to be almost totally made up for by the continuing rapid expansion of legal sports betting in the U.S. The association says 30.6 million Americans will bet in other ways on this year’s tournament, up from 17.8 million in 2019.