Few earthquake-insured Missouri homes amid rising costs

Earthquake insurance costs are up 760% compared to 2000, and many insurers only offer coverage with deductibles at 25% of the value of insured homes.

Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers said in a statement that the cost of earthquake insurance is “prohibitively expensive” and that some insurers have pulled out of the area completely.

“We are very concerned about the state of earthquake insurance in Missouri,” Lindley-Myers said.

She said the drop in earthquake insurance spans several states and will take a multistate effort to solve. Missouri is hosting a conference on the issue in September.

The scope of the problem in surrounding states is unclear.

A spokeswoman for Arkansas' insurance agency said the state doesn't collect data on earthquake insurance by ZIP code. Jennifer Bruce said the department is considering expanding its data collection.

Kentucky also doesn't require insurance companies to provide data on the number of earthquake-insured homes by county.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0