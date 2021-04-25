Fennell wins for 'Promising Young Woman' as Oscars begin

An Oscars ceremony unlike any other got under way Sunday night, with history on the line in major categories and a telecast that has been completely retooled for the pandemic.

The 93rd Academy Awards, the most ambitious award show held during the pandemic, rolled out a red carpet and restored some glamour to a institution, but with a radically transformed — and in some ways downsized — telecast.

The ceremony — fashioned as a movie of its own — kicked off with opening credits and a slinky Regina King entrance, as the camera followed the actress and “One Night in Miami” director in one take as she strode with an Oscar in hand into Los Angeles' Union Station and onto the stage. Inside the transit hub, nominees sat a cozy, lamp-lit tables around an intimate amphitheater.

“It has been quite a year and we are still smack dab in the middle of it,” said King.

King explained how Sunday's Oscars were even possible — testing, quarantining, vaccinations, social distancing and more testing. The safety protocols, she said, echoed those of film shoots during the pandemic.

“When we're rolling, masks on,” said King. “When we're not, masks off.”