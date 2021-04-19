 Skip to main content
Female stars steal show at ACM Awards; Austin shooter still on run; oldest living American dies
Female stars steal show at ACM Awards; Austin shooter still on run; oldest living American dies

Another push of cold air into the Plains could break temperature records through Wednesday. Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Monday, April 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Luke Bryan won the ACM Awards' top prize, but country music's female stars stole the show; Austin shooter who killed 3 remains on the run; and the oldest living American has died.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards

Carrie Underwood performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on April 18 with both live and prerecorded segments. 

Luke Bryan wins top ACM Award, but female acts own the night

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church. Maren Morris won two honors, including song of the year. Miranda Lambert performed three times and held on to her record as the most decorated winner in ACM history. And Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the awards show, gave a powerful, top-notch vocal performance.

Though female country stars didn't compete for the night's top prize – Luke Bryan was named entertainer of the year – they owned Sunday's ACM Awards.

***

APTOPIX Austin Fatal Shooting

Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation located Great Hills Trail in Northwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody. 

Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A manhunt was underway Sunday for a former sheriff's deputy wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, as an official said it wasn't known if the suspect was still in the city.

Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said those who live near where the shooting happened late Sunday morning no longer had to shelter in place, but he said they should “remain vigilant.” He said officials were transitioning the search for Stephen Broderick, 41, from that area to a “fugitive search.”

“The victims were all known to this suspect.,” Chacon said. "At this point, we do not think this individual is out there targeting random people to shoot. That does not mean he is not dangerous.“ Read more:

***

Obit Ford

File-This Aug. 13, 2016, file photo shows Roosevelt Patterson greeting his grandmother Hester "Granny" Ford during Ford's 111th birthday party. Ford was either 115 or 116 years old depending on which census report was accurate. Either way, she was the oldest living American when she died Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Charlotte, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which tracks “supercentenarians.” 

Hester Ford, oldest living American, dies at 115 ... or 116?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who grew up picking cotton, got married at 14 and went on to become the oldest living American with more than 120 great-great-grandchildren has died peacefully in her home, according to her family.

Hester Ford was either 115 or 116 years old depending on which census report was accurate. Either way, she was the oldest living American when she died Saturday in Charlotte, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which tracks “supercentenarians.” They listed her age as 115 years and 245 days. Read more:

Some top headlines this morning: April 19

Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch
National
AP

Attorneys at Chauvin trial in Floyd death make final pitch

  • By AMY FORLITI and TAMMY WEBBER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd are set to make their closing arguments Monday, each side seeking to distill three weeks of testimony to persuade jurors to deliver their view of the right verdict.

Jailed Navalny to be moved to a hospital in another prison
World
AP

Jailed Navalny to be moved to a hospital in another prison

  • By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian state penitentiary service said Monday a decision has been made to transfer imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, to a hospital.

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene
National
AP

Shots fired at Guardsmen patrolling near Wright scene

  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries early Sunday when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb, authorities said.

Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting
National
AP

Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting

  • By CASEY SMITH Associated Press/Report for America
  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis legally bought the two rifles used in the attack despite red flag laws designed to prevent such purchases, police said.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Paraguay Daily Life

Neotropic Cormorants fly at sunset near the Paraguay River, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Neotropic Cormorants are medium-sized birds found throughout the American tropics and subtropics, from the middle Rio Grande and the Gulf and Californian coasts of the United States south through Mexico and Central America to southern South America. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+14
Today in history: April 19

Today in history: April 19

In 1995, a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, and more events that happened on this day in history.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

