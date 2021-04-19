Female stars steal show at ACM Awards; Austin shooter still on run; oldest living American dies

Today is Monday, April 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.
TOP STORIES
Luke Bryan wins top ACM Award, but female acts own the night
NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church. Maren Morris won two honors, including song of the year. Miranda Lambert performed three times and held on to her record as the most decorated winner in ACM history. And Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the awards show, gave a powerful, top-notch vocal performance.
Though female country stars didn’t compete for the night’s top prize – Luke Bryan was named entertainer of the year – they owned Sunday’s ACM Awards. More coverage, plus the complete list of winners:
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A manhunt was underway Sunday for a former sheriff's deputy wanted in the fatal shooting of three people in Austin, Texas, as an official said it wasn't known if the suspect was still in the city.
Interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said those who live near where the shooting happened late Sunday morning no longer had to shelter in place, but he said they should “remain vigilant.” He said officials were transitioning the search for Stephen Broderick, 41, from that area to a “fugitive search.”
“The victims were all known to this suspect.,” Chacon said. "At this point, we do not think this individual is out there targeting random people to shoot. That does not mean he is not dangerous.“ Read more:
Hester Ford, oldest living American, dies at 115 ... or 116?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who grew up picking cotton, got married at 14 and went on to become the oldest living American with more than 120 great-great-grandchildren has died peacefully in her home, according to her family.
Hester Ford was either 115 or 116 years old depending on which census report was accurate. Either way, she was the oldest living American when she died Saturday in Charlotte, according to the Gerontology Research Group, which tracks “supercentenarians.” They listed her age as 115 years and 245 days. Read more:
Some top headlines this morning: April 19
CHICAGO (AP) — A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday at a McDonald’s in Chicago.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd are set to make their closing arguments Monday, each side seeking to distill three weeks of testimony to persuade jurors to deliver their view of the right verdict.
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian state penitentiary service said Monday a decision has been made to transfer imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, to a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two National Guardsmen suffered minor injuries early Sunday when they were fired upon as they provided neighborhood security in Minneapolis following the police killing of a 20-year-old Black man in a nearby suburb, authorities said.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis legally bought the two rifles used in the attack despite red flag laws designed to prevent such purchases, police said.
PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — For a sixth day, rescue crews returned Sunday to a capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana, looking for nine crew members who have not been found, the Coast Guard said.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A police officer in Kentucky was seen on video repeatedly punching a protester in the head while the man was face down on the ground and being arrested by several officers during a police brutality protest Sunday afternoon.
SYDNEY (AP) — A prequel to the “Mad Max” movie franchise starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth will be filmed in Australia, officials said on Monday.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Another week, another agonizing loss for Denny Hamlin.
ON THIS DATE
In 1995, a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1991, Evander Holyfield retains the heavyweight title with a unanimous 12-round decision over 42-year-old challenger George Foreman. See mo…
