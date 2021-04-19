Female stars steal show at ACM Awards; Austin shooter still on run; oldest living American dies

Today is Monday, April 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Luke Bryan won the ACM Awards' top prize, but country music's female stars stole the show; Austin shooter who killed 3 remains on the run; and the oldest living American has died.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Luke Bryan wins top ACM Award, but female acts own the night

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church. Maren Morris won two honors, including song of the year. Miranda Lambert performed three times and held on to her record as the most decorated winner in ACM history. And Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman to host the awards show, gave a powerful, top-notch vocal performance.

Though female country stars didn’t compete for the night’s top prize – Luke Bryan was named entertainer of the year – they owned Sunday’s ACM Awards. More coverage, plus the complete list of winners:

