Female inmate's execution on hold; 2 more halted over COVID

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government's plans to carry out its first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades were on hold Tuesday after a judge ordered a competency hearing, and two other executions set for later this week also were halted because the inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The three executions were to be the last before President-elect Joe Biden, an opponent of the federal death penalty, is sworn-in next week. Now it's unclear whether there will be any additional executions under President Donald Trump, who resumed federal executions in July after 17-year pause. Ten federal inmates have since been put to death.

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday for killing 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore in 2004. She used a rope to strangle Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant, and then cut the baby girl from the womb with a kitchen knife. Montgomery took the child with her and attempted to pass the girl off as her own. But a judge on Monday found Montgomery was likely mentally ill and couldn’t comprehend she would be put to death.