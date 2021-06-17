Feds: West Virginia transgender athlete ban violates law

“Neither the facts nor the law supports that assertion. To be sure, there remain significant barriers to providing full equity in athletics for female students," the Justice Department said in its filing. But permitting participation by transgender girls, who make up less than 1% of the U.S. population, "is not one of them.”

The Justice Department also said the new law could lead to misunderstandings.

“Though the law purports to bar only transgender girls from joining the girls’ team, the practical effect is that every girl in West Virginia may be subject to having her eligibility for a single-sex team challenged merely because some other student claims the girl in question is not a ‘real’ girl,” the filing said.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill despite warnings from some lawmakers that the NCAA could retaliate and decide not to hold college tournaments in the state. Justice had said that while it concerned him that the state could miss out on a sporting event, he believed the benefits of the law “way outweigh the bad part of it.”

In March, hundreds of college athletes signed a letter to the NCAA Board of Governors asking the organization to refuse to schedule championships in states that have banned transgender athlete participation in sports.

The NCAA in 2016 moved championships out of North Carolina in response to a bill legislating transgender people’s use of public restrooms.

