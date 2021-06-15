Feds to cooperate in Virginia case against Park Police cops

Garland's letter came in response to a letter sent last month by Herring and Descano asking Garland to reconsider the original decision against prosecuting the officers.

Garland's response makes no mention of pursuing federal charges, but cooperation from federal agents could make it easier for local officers to build their case.

Ghaisar was fatally shot by the officers in November 2017 following a chase on the George Washington Parkway, outside the nation’s capital in northern Virginia, after a fender bender in which Ghaisar's car was rear-ended.

Dashcam video released by Fairfax County Police, who played a supporting role in the chase, shows the chase beginning on the parkway before turning into a residential neighborhood. It shows the car driven by Ghaisar stopping twice during the chase, and officers approaching the car with guns drawn. In both cases, Ghaisar drives off.

At the third and final stop, officers with guns drawn approach the car at the driver-side door. When the car starts to move again, gunshots are heard. The car starts to drift into a ditch, and two more sets of two gunshots are heard.