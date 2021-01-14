Feds seize nearly 300 bricks of cocaine at Florida airport

During questioning, Teshawn Adams told Customs officers that he arranged with Mike to smuggle the cocaine on the private charter flight from St. Thomas, officials said.

He told agents that Mike paid half of the charter fees — $11,000 — up front, and then gave money orders to Teshawn Adams to pay another $11,000, the Herald reported.

Teshawn Adams also told the officers that another associate, Trevon Adams, planned to travel from Tampa to Miami to pick up the passengers with their cocaine load and take them to Orlando, authorities said.

During questioning, David told agents that he knew Mike and Teshawn Adams from his work with the U.S. Army National Guard. He also said he was not aware the baggage on the flight contained cocaine, though he admitted helping load the bags onto the plane for the trip from St. Thomas to Miami, the Herald reported.

According to the complaint, customs officers received permission to search David’s smartphone and found messages between him and Teshawn Adams that read: “moving product,” “recruiting flight attendants,” “invest all the money from our bricks,” “meeting the big dogs in Santo Domingo,” and “living off the airport trips,” according to the complaint.